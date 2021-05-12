Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

