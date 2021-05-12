Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

