Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

