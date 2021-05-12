Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.61% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $836.62 million, a PE ratio of -147.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

