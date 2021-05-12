Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

MAN stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.