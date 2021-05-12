Comerica Bank Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

