Comerica Bank Grows Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,428 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

