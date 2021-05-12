Comerica Bank Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

