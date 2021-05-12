Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

