Comerica Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 692,116 shares of company stock worth $67,223,568 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

