Comerica Bank Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

