Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

