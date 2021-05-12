Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,318 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.