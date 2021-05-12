Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Vertex worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

