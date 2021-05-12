Comerica Bank Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of PDC Energy worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

