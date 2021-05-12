Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

