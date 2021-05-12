Comerica Bank Sells 10,760 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $955,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

