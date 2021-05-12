Comerica Bank Sells 11,944 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,381 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

