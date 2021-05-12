Comerica Bank Sells 1,888 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

