Comerica Bank Sells 2,594 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 266.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

