Comerica Bank Sells 31,836 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $191,607,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

