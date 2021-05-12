Comerica Bank Sells 431 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,194.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,071.99. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.67.
Markel Profile
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
