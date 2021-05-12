Comerica Bank Sells 431 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,194.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,071.99. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

