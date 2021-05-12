Comerica Bank Sells 4,359 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $311,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $4,022,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

