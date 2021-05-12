Comerica Bank Sells 707 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

