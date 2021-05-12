Comerica Bank Sells 7,099 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in The Williams Companies by 43.5% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,103,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 334,666 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 339,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.