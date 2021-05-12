Comerica Bank Sells 768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,533,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $269.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.69 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day moving average of $269.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.