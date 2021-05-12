Comerica Bank Sells 89,156 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

TRMB stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

