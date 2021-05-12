Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.62 ($6.62).

ETR:CBK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.77 ($6.79). 6,211,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

