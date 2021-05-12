Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.23 and its 200 day moving average is €5.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

