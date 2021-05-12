Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

CBK opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

