Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 31093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.