Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

