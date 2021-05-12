Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. 7,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,112. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

