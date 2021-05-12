Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Head to Head Review

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dassault Systèmes and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33 Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $71.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Commvault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88% Commvault Systems -4.47% 4.52% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Commvault Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 12.73 $689.14 million $3.52 62.36 Commvault Systems $670.89 million 4.55 -$5.64 million $0.43 151.07

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Commvault Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software for collaboration and 3D product content creation for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services through distributors and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

