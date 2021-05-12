Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.95

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.95 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 55.60 ($0.73). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 54.69 ($0.71), with a volume of 750,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £289.88 million and a P/E ratio of 64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a €1.33 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.