Comparing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77% Alector -757.78% -53.86% -31.44%

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,276.77 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.04 Alector $21.22 million 63.11 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -9.82

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 213.73%. Alector has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 104.88%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Alector beats Cardiff Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease; and 8 candidates in immuno-neurology/immuno-oncology field comprise ADP012, ADP016, ADP017, ADP023, ADP026, ADP122, ADP009, and ADP022. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

