Comparing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IBEX and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 DXC Technology 0 6 4 0 2.40

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $29.89, indicating a potential downside of 11.68%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology -20.44% 14.08% 3.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.94 $15.45 million $0.84 24.74 DXC Technology $19.58 billion 0.44 -$5.37 billion $5.58 6.06

IBEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats DXC Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, it offers business process services, which include digital integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

