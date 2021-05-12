Compound (COMP) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $455.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $853.42 or 0.01507781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

