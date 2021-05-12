Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $485.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

