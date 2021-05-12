Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $32.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,215. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

