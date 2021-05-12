Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Volume Tops $46,617.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $46,617.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,312.63 or 1.01843736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $859.10 or 0.01581816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.00722865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.43 or 0.00391126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00220574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006756 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,977,755 coins and its circulating supply is 11,115,150 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

