Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 13,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,947. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

