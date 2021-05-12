Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.12 million.

CFMS stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

