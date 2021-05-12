Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post sales of $24.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.16 million. Conifer posted sales of $21.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $100.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.63 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $111.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

