Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $3.25 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 39,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

