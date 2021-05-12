Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.92% from the company’s previous close.

CFXTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CFXTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

