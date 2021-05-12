Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down to $20.85

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $19.94. Conn’s shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 4,177 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

