Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 3.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $233.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average of $219.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

