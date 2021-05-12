Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $982.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.