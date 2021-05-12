ContentBox Trading Down 6.5% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00298390 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

